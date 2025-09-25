 Skip navigation
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Thursday Night Football: Paris Johnson, Zach Charbonnet officially active

  
Published September 25, 2025 07:05 PM

The Cardinals officially will have left tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

He was questionable with a knee injury that kept him out on Sunday.

The Cardinals’ inactives are cornerback Will Johnson (groin), wide receiver Zay Jones (concussion), linebacker Xavier Thomas, offensive lineman Will Hernandez (knee), offensive lineman Demontrey Jacobs and tight end Travis Vokolek.

The Seahawks indeed have running back Zach Charbonnet active for Thursday Night Football. He was listed as questionable with a foot injury that kept him out on Sunday.

He has 57 yards on 27 attempts with one touchdown.

The Seahawks’ inactives are offensive tackle Josh Jones, safety Nick Emmanwori, linebacker Connor O’Toole, linebacker Jared Ivey, offensive lineman Mason Richman, tight end Nick Kallerup and wide receiver Cody White.