Thursday Night Football: Paris Johnson, Zach Charbonnet officially active

The Cardinals officially will have left tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

He was questionable with a knee injury that kept him out on Sunday.

The Cardinals’ inactives are cornerback Will Johnson (groin), wide receiver Zay Jones (concussion), linebacker Xavier Thomas, offensive lineman Will Hernandez (knee), offensive lineman Demontrey Jacobs and tight end Travis Vokolek.

The Seahawks indeed have running back Zach Charbonnet active for Thursday Night Football. He was listed as questionable with a foot injury that kept him out on Sunday.

He has 57 yards on 27 attempts with one touchdown.

The Seahawks’ inactives are offensive tackle Josh Jones, safety Nick Emmanwori, linebacker Connor O’Toole, linebacker Jared Ivey, offensive lineman Mason Richman, tight end Nick Kallerup and wide receiver Cody White.