Thursday Night Football: Patriots extend win streak to eight games

The Patriots kicked off Week 11 by winning their eighth straight game.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson scored three touchdowns and the Patriots defensed forced a turnover on downs at the two-minute warning to put the finishing touches on a 27-14 home win. The eight-game winning streak leaves the Patriots at 9-2 and in control of the AFC West.

Henderson scored two touchdowns in Week 10 and the rookie has made the most of the expanded opportunities he’s received with Rhamondre Stevenson out of the lineup. The second-round pick finished with 19 carries for 62 yards and five catches for 31 yards on the evening.

One of Henderson’s scores came on a pass from Drake Maye and the current MVP favorite was 25-of-34 for 281 yards to continue his breakout second NFL season. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had nine catches for 105 yards to lead the way for the receiving corps.

The Jets were able to hang around into the fourth quarter and trailed 24-14 when they forced a punt with 7:29 to play. Any hopes of pulling off the upset dimmed when Justin Fields couldn’t handle a low snap and Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings recovered on the Jets’ 11-yard line. The Jets forced a field goal and moved the ball on their next drive, but the urgency wasn’t where it needed to be and they would have been pressed for time to pull off a stunner even if a fourth-down pass to tight end Jeremy Ruckert wasn’t broken up by defensive back Dell Pettus.

Fields ran 11 times for 67 yards and a touchdown while going 15-of-26 for 116 yards and a touchdown through the air. The touchdown went to recent acquisition John Metchie, but Adonai Mitchell, who was also acquired in a trade, had a pair of drops in his first game for the team.

The Jets had won two straight coming into Thursday and they’ll use the mini-bye to prepare for a Week 12 trip to Baltimore. The Patriots will also hit the road and it will take them to Cincinnati as they look for their first nine-game winning streak in one season since 2017.