Tim Boyle, Thomas Morstead among final Jets cuts

The Jets have set their initial 53-man roster and it only includes two quarterbacks.

Tim Boyle was one of 31 moves that the Jets made on Tuesday to get down to the limit. Boyle signed with the Jets this offseason after spending time with the Packers, Lions and Bears, but the team opted to keep Zach Wilson as the only quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers.

Punter Thomas Morstead was also let go. The team does not have another punter on the roster, so Morstead may be returning once they move players who made the cut to injured reserve.

Cornerback Brandin Echols will move to the suspended list for the first week of the regular season and sixth-round pick Jarick Bernard-Converse will remain on the PUP list. The rookie safety will have to miss at least four games.

The Jets also waived or released FB Nick Bawden, RB Travis Dye, RB Zonovan Knight, WR Alex Erickson, WR Jerome Kapp, WR TJ Luther, WR Malik Taylor, TE E.J. Jenkins, TE Zack Kuntz, C Trystan Colon, OL Chris Glaser, OL Grant Hermanns, OL Brent Laing, OL Adam Pankey, DL Deslin Alexandre, DL Bruce Hector, DL Jalyn Holmes, DL Tanzel Smart, DL Marquiss Spencer, LB Claudin Cherelus, LB Samuel Eguavoen, LB Caleb Johnson, S Trey Dean, S Craig James, S Marquis Waters, CB Derrick Langford, and CB Nehemiah Shelton.