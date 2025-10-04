Titans activate RB Tyjae Spears

Running back Tyjae Spears will be on hand as the Titans try for their first win of the season in Arizona on Sunday.

Spears was activated from the injured reserve list on Sunday. He went on the list in August after injuring his ankle in the preseason.

Spears had 84 carries for 312 yards and four touchdowns last season. He also had 30 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans placed safety Mike Brown on injured reserve to open a roster spot for Spears. Brown has a knee injury.

The Titans also announced that wide receiver James Proche and defensive back Kendell Brooks have been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.