Titans add UFL defensive lineman Josiah Bronson

  
Published August 4, 2025 04:43 AM

Veteran defensive lineman Josiah Bronson is the latest player to parlay a stint in the UFL into another shot in the NFL.

The Titans announced that they have signed Bronson, who most recently played for the UFL’s Memphis Showboats during their spring 2025 season. Although most UFL players don’t make it to the NFL, the spring minor league has served as a springboard for several players who had previous NFL shots to get another one.

Bronson has spent time with the Saints, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, Patriots and Colts in the NFL, appearing in a total of eight NFL games.

The Titans released defensive lineman Devonte O’Malley to make room for Bronson on the roster.