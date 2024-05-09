Titans agree to terms with four draft picks

The Titans have started the process of signing their draft picks.

The team announced agreements with four of their selections from last month. Fifth-round cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr., sixth-round wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson, seventh-round linebacker James Williams and seventh-round edge rusher Jaylen Harrell are now set to sign their contracts.

Brownlee was a two-year starter at Florida State before transferring to Louisville for his final two seasons. He had 30 tackles and an interception for the Cardinals last season.

Jackson caught, ran and returned punts for touchdowns while at Tulane, Williams had 73 tackles for Miami last season, and Harrell led Michigan with 6.5 sacks on their way to the national title.

Three Titans picks, including first-rounder J.C. Latham, still need to get their contracts done.