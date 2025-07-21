Titans agree to terms with second-round pick Oluwafemi Oladejo

The Titans have agreed to terms with their second-round pick.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo has agreed to his rookie four-year deal.

The No. 52 overall pick in this year’s draft, Oladejo’s contract is worth $8,415,106 with its first three years fully guaranteed. He also received a signing bonus of $2.76 million.

That means there are now just three 2025 draftees who have not agreed to terms: Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart, Browns running back Quinshon Judkins, and Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson. Judkins and Johnson were second-round picks while Stewart was the No. 17 overall selection.

The Titans’ rookies and veterans report to camp on Tuesday.