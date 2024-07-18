Titans announce seven hires and 13 promotions, including A.J. Highsmith as director of scouting

The Patriots officially announced that Alonzo Highsmith is a senior personnel executive for the team this week and another member of the family has a new job title as well.

The Titans announced on Thursday that A.J. Highsmith, Alonzo’s son, is their director of scouting. He spent the last five seasons as a scout for the Bills.

Highsmith was one of six new hires announced by the Titans on Thursday. They also hired senior national scout Sam Summerville, director of football administration Leland Taylor, video director Joey Glennon, football data analyst Erin Psajdl Davis, football data analyst Alex Rogers, and scouting assistant Keenan Agnew.

In addition to those hires, the Titans announced 13 promotions. Assistant director of college scouting Dale Thompson, senior national scout Mike Boni, college scout Brandon Taylor, pro scouting coordinator Mical Johnson, chief of staff for football operations Bryce Wasserman, director of football information systems Adam Bondi, assistant director of football strategy Rob Riederer, personnel scout Kalan Reed, senior director of football facilities & team operations Chris Matusek, assistant athletic trainer/physical therapist Rachel Hunt, senior manager of equipment Matt Thompson, equipment assistant Trey Reid, and video assistant Rylan Ballou make up that group.

