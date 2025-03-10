Titans bring back LS Morgan Cox

The Titans have agreed to terms on a new one-year contract with long snapper Morgan Cox, the team announced Monday.

Cox, a five-time Pro Bowler, joined the Titans in 2021 after spending his first 11 NFL seasons with the Ravens.

He earned one of his Pro Bowls with the Titans in 2022.

In 2024, Cox was a finalist for the Bart Starr Award, which honors those who exhibit outstanding character, integrity and leadership on and off the football field.

The 15-year veteran has appeared in 233 career regular-season games and 11 postseason contests.

In 2024, Cox appeared in every game and handled all of the team’s long snapping duties for the fourth consecutive year.

He helped kicker Nick Folk post a 95.5 percent accuracy on field goals, which led the NFL in 2024, and he assisted Ryan Stonehouse in averaging 50.6 yards per punt, which ranked third in the NFL in 2024.

Cox’s five career Pro Bowls (2015, 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2022) are more than any other player at his position since the league began naming long snappers to the Pro Bowl in 2004.

The Titans have a new special teams coordinator in John Fassel, who left Dallas for Tennessee in January.