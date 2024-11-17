Titans can’t catch a break, trail Vikings 16-3 at halftime

The Titans can’t catch a break from the officials, and playing against the Vikings, they had no chance in the first half.

Tennessee trails 16-3 at halftime after a controversial first half.

Three huge calls went against the Titans, two of which led to touchdowns and another a field goal. All told, it was 31 yards in penalties, and bigger still, two automatic first downs.

The first came with the Vikings facing a third-and-3 at their own 37. Jarvis Brownlee Jr. appeared in good position when he knocked away a pass attempt intended for Justin Jefferson. Officials instead called Brownlee for pass interference, and on the next play, Sam Darnold found Jordan Addison for a 47-yard touchdown.

That penalty was questionable. The next two big penalties on the Titans were egregious.

The Vikings faced a fourth-and-goal from the Tennessee 1 when Darnold tried to hit Addison in the end zone. Addison was well covered and as he attempted to bring in the pass Titans safety Mike Brown hit Addison in the chest, knocking the ball loose. Two flags were thrown.

Social media lit up with complaints about the penalty, and Titans coach Brian Callahan blew up, drawing a penalty though for no yards with the Vikings already on the 1. On the next play, Darnold scored on a quarterback sneak.

CBS rules official Gene Steratore disagreed with the call on the field.

He also disagreed with a horse collar call on a punt soon after when Titans linebacker James Williams tackled Brandon Powell on the shoulder pads. The Vikings got 15 yards, which helped them cash in with a John Parker Romo 40-yard field goal.

The Titans have nine penalties for 71 yards and the Vikings one for 10 yards.

The Vikings have dominated with 192 yards to 86 for the Titans. Darnold is 12-of-17 for 148 yards and a touchdown, and Addison has three catches for 61 yards and a score. Jefferson has four catches for 46 yards.

Will Levis is 7-of-14 for 86 yards.