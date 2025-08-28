 Skip navigation
Titans’ captains include Cam Ward

  
Published August 27, 2025 08:02 PM

It’s team captain season. And the first team to announce their captains, that we’ve noticed, is the Titans.

Among the seven captains are quarterback Cam Ward, the first overall pick in the 2025 draft.

The others are receiver Calvin Ridley, running back Tony Pollard, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, safety Amani Hooker, linebacker Cody Barton, and long snapper Morgan Cox.

All captains will wear a “C” on their jersey. The Titans open the regular season at the Broncos on September 7.

Last week, Ward and Simmons got into a fight during a training-camp practice. Now that they’re both captains, hopefully the hatchet has been buried.