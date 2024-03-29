Titans, Chiefs announce L’Jarius Sneed trade

It’s official: Former Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is a Tennessee Titan.

The long-anticipate trade became official today, as the Chiefs and Titans both announced that Sneed has been traded from Kansas City to Tennessee. The Titans are trading their 2025 third-round draft pick to the Chiefs, and the two teams are also swapping seventh-round picks in this year’s draft, with the Chiefs moving up to Pick No. 221 and the Titans moving down to Pick No. 252.

The Chiefs had no intention of keeping Sneed, but by franchise tagging and trading him they got a better return than they could have by simply letting him walk in free agency. If Sneed had signed as a free agent, the highest pick the Chiefs could have received was a 2025 compensatory pick at the end of the third round. By tagging and trading Sneed, the Chiefs get a higher pick in the 2025 third round, plus they get to move up in this year’s seventh round.

Sneed originally arrived in Kansas City as a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He played well in limited action as a rookie and has been a full-time starter for the Chiefs for the last three years. The Titans are expected to sign Sneed to a four-year, $76 million contract, and they think he’s going to be a starter in Tennessee for years to come.