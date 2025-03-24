Titans claim LB Curtis Jacobs off waivers

The Titans claimed linebacker Curtis Jacobs off waivers on Monday.

The Patriots waived Jacobs last week.

Jacobs entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2024, signing with the Chiefs. Kansas City cut Jacobs out of the preseason, and he joined the Patriots.

He appeared in nine games with two starts for the Patriots and totaled four tackles. Jacobs saw action on 136 special teams snaps and 23 on defense.

The Titans have revamped their linebackers room, parting ways with Harold Landry, Jack Gibbens and Kenneth Murray.