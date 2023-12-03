Titans, Colts head to overtime

It’s gonna take more than 60 minutes to settle a wild game between the Titans and Colts in Nashville.

The Titans were able to move the ball to midfield in the final minute of Sunday’s game, but Kwity Paye sacked Will Levis and Tyjae Spears lost seven more yards on a reception to kill their hopes of breaking a 25-25 tie. Kicker Nick Folk, who is punting in place of the injured Ryan Stonehouse, pinned the Colts at their 22-yard-line with 13 seconds left and time ran out on regulation.

Folk did well on two punts, but Stonehouse’s absence was felt on an extra point try after DeAndre Hopkins’ fourth-quarter touchdown tied the game. Folk missed with backup quarterback Ryan Tannehill doing the honors.

The Titans have also lost running back Derrick Henry and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to injuries, but they still have a chance to win.