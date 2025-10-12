Titans cut Raiders lead to 17-3, rule Calvin Ridley out

The good news for the Titans is that they won’t be shut out in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The bad news is that they still have a lot of work to do if they’re going to avoid their fifth loss of the season.

Kicker Matthew Wright’s 46-yard field goal with 1:06 left in the third quarter got the Titans on the board, but those points came after Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty’s touchdown earlier in the second half. That leaves the Raiders up 17-3 heading into the final 15 minutes.

Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley left the game with a hamstring injury in the first half. The team called him questionable to return, but he looked done on the sideline and he was officially ruled out at the start of the second half.