Titans designate RB Tyjae Spears for return from injured reserve

Some help is on the way for the 0-4 Titans.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have designated running back Tyjae Spears for return from injured reserve. Spears can resume practicing with the team and be activated at any point in the next three weeks.

Spears injured his ankle in the preseason and was placed on injured reserve as part of the team’s cut to 53 players in August. Tony Pollard is the lead back for the Titans with Julius Chestnut behind him on the depth chart.

Spears had 84 carries for 312 yards and four touchdowns last season. He also caught 30 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown.