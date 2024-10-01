 Skip navigation
Titans DL Keondre Coburn could miss a game or two with a knee injury

  
Published October 1, 2024 02:58 PM

Titans defensive tackle Keondre Coburn got the start against the Dolphins in Monday night’s win, but he wasn’t able to finish the game.

Coburn had to leave the contest with a knee injury and it looks like he will need more than just the bye week to recover. Titans head coach Brian Callahan said at a Tuesday press conference that Coburn may miss a game or two while he recovers.

Coburn was a Chiefs sixth-round pick last year and the Titans signed him off of their practice squad during his rookie season. He played four games last year and had seven tackles in those appearances. He has two tackles this season.

The Titans were without their usual starting defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on Monday night. They’ll hope to have him back when they return in Week Six.