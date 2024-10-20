Titans dominate Bills in first half but lead only 10-7

The Bills have struggled against the Titans at home, but they remain right in the game with Tennessee leading only 10-7 at halftime.

The Bills’ first three drives were nine plays and 18 yards, and they ended the half with 90 yards and only three first downs. Josh Allen completed 4 of 11 passes for 65 yards, with 44 coming on one throw to Keon Coleman to set up James Cook’s touchdown run.

Cook has 26 yards on six carries and the 11-yard touchdown run.

The Titans have 219 yards but had a turnover. They scored on Mason Rudolph’s 4-yard pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and on Nick Folk’s 25-yard field goal after the Titans stalled at the Buffalo 7.

Rudolph, subbing for Will Levis, is 18-of-23 for 155 yards, with Chig Okonkwo has three receptions for 42 yards.