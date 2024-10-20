 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Titans dominate Bills in first half but lead only 10-7

  
Published October 20, 2024 02:32 PM

The Bills have struggled against the Titans at home, but they remain right in the game with Tennessee leading only 10-7 at halftime.

The Bills’ first three drives were nine plays and 18 yards, and they ended the half with 90 yards and only three first downs. Josh Allen completed 4 of 11 passes for 65 yards, with 44 coming on one throw to Keon Coleman to set up James Cook’s touchdown run.

Cook has 26 yards on six carries and the 11-yard touchdown run.

The Titans have 219 yards but had a turnover. They scored on Mason Rudolph’s 4-yard pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and on Nick Folk’s 25-yard field goal after the Titans stalled at the Buffalo 7.

Rudolph, subbing for Will Levis, is 18-of-23 for 155 yards, with Chig Okonkwo has three receptions for 42 yards.