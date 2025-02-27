Titans have Mason Rudolph “under consideration” for a return

The Titans are looking at all their options with the No. 1 overall pick, and that includes potentially drafting University of Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

The team currently has only Will Levis under contract at the position for next season.

Mason Rudolph, who started five games for the team last season, could be an option to return, coach Brian Callahan said.

“Mason is certainly under consideration,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “Mason was a really quality player for us, especially the importance of that position – the second quarterback. Being able to manage part of the room, perform, I was really pleased with Mason.

“I would welcome him back if that was the right fit.”

Rudolph threw for 1,530 yards with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions, posting a passer rating of 80.1. Levis started 12 games and threw for 2,091 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, with a passer rating of 81.4.

Rudolph is scheduled to become a free agent next month.

“We’re going through the process now with some of our own free agents, and then free agency with other teams,” New General Manager Mike Borgonzi said. "[Mason] certainly did enough good things, and talking with Brian, he was good in the room.

“We’ve been in touch with those representatives for our current free agents right now.”