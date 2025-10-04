 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans haven’t lost 11 in a row since before they were the Titans

  
Published October 4, 2025 12:43 PM

The Tennessee Titans have lost 10 games in a row. With another loss on Sunday at Arizona, the Titans will do something they’ve never done before.

The last time the franchise lost 11 straight games, it was known as the Houston Oilers. The streak happened back in 1994, with 11 consecutive defeats from Week 5 at Pittsburgh through Week 16 at Kansas City.

That year, a 34-31 Week 11 lost at Cincinnati sparked the firing of coach Jack Pardee and the promotion of Jeff Fisher to interim head coach. This year, the tenth straight loss came back in Houston, where the Titans were shut out by the Texans, 26-0. And an in-season coaching change currently seems inevitable.

After Arizona, the Titans go to Las Vegas. Then, Tennessee returns home for a game against the Patriots and a reunion with coach Mike Vrabel, who was fired after the 2023 season.