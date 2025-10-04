Titans haven’t lost 11 in a row since before they were the Titans

The Tennessee Titans have lost 10 games in a row. With another loss on Sunday at Arizona, the Titans will do something they’ve never done before.

The last time the franchise lost 11 straight games, it was known as the Houston Oilers. The streak happened back in 1994, with 11 consecutive defeats from Week 5 at Pittsburgh through Week 16 at Kansas City.

That year, a 34-31 Week 11 lost at Cincinnati sparked the firing of coach Jack Pardee and the promotion of Jeff Fisher to interim head coach. This year, the tenth straight loss came back in Houston, where the Titans were shut out by the Texans, 26-0. And an in-season coaching change currently seems inevitable.

After Arizona, the Titans go to Las Vegas. Then, Tennessee returns home for a game against the Patriots and a reunion with coach Mike Vrabel, who was fired after the 2023 season.