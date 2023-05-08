 Skip navigation
Titans hire Anthony Robinson as assistant General Manager

  
Published May 8, 2023 12:59 PM

The Titans have officially added to their front office.

Tennessee announced on Monday that Anthony Robinson has been hired as assistant General Manager.

Under G.M. Ran Carthon, who was hired in January, Robinson will oversee the Titans’ college and pro scouting staffs.

Robinson was previously with the Falcons for 15 seasons. He spent the last four as the club’s director of college scouting.

Carthon has familiarity with Robinson from their shared time on Atlanta’s scouting staff. Carthon was a pro scout for the Falcons from 2008-2011.

The Titans previously hired Chad Brinker as another assistant G.M. earlier in the offseason.