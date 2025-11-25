Titans interim HC Mike McCoy sees Cam Ward’s work “starting to pay off”

The Titans fell to 1-10 with Sunday’s 30-24 loss to the Seahawks, but there will be a major silver lining to their losing season if it ends with quarterback Cam Ward on an upward trajectory.

Interim head coach Mike McCoy believes that Ward is heading in that direction. Ward threw for 256 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks while avoiding an interception for the third straight game. Ward also ran for a season-high 37 yards and his first NFL touchdown while taking the Titans from being down 20 points to a one-score loss.

Ward was sacked four times, but they’re coming at a lower rate than they did early in the season and he didn’t fumble the ball. He also showed a knack for making throws on the move that fits with McCoy’s belief that the first overall pick in the 2025 draft is making real progress.

“It’s taking that next step, and that’s what he’s done,” McCoy said, via Teresa Walker of the Associated Press. “We’ve been saying it from day one, the way he competes, the way he works every day. When we first came in in the offseason program, the early mornings, staying late, things like that, it’s starting to pay off.”

Given the overall makeup of the roster, the Titans might not win another game this season but more outings like Sunday for Ward should make for interest in their coaching job once the team’s search really gets going in January.