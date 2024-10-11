 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Titans LB Ernest Jones is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week Six

  
Published October 11, 2024 11:58 AM

The NFL Players Association has named Titans linebacker Ernest Jones their Community MVP for Week Six.

Jones traveled to his hometown of Waycross, Georgia during the team’s bye week and organized a relief event through his foundation for people impacted by Hurricane Helene. Jones partnered with local food trucks to provide hot meals to more than 400 people.

“I believe we all have a responsibility to inspire change and use our platforms to make a meaningful, positive impact,” Jones said in a statement.

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Jones’s foundation or the charity of his choice. He will also join the other weekly winners in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the year.