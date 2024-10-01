 Skip navigation
Titans lead Dolphins 9-3 at halftime in battle of backup quarterbacks

  
Published September 30, 2024 09:06 PM

The quarterbacks tonight in Miami are Mason Rudolph and Tyler Huntley, so perhaps it’s no surprise that no touchdowns have been scored.

Rudolph has led the Titans on three short drives that resulted in field goals, while Huntley has led the Dolphins on one drive that produced a field goal, and Tennessee leads Miami 9-3 at halftime.

The Titans nearly scored a touchdown on a fumble return, but the officials screwed up and blew the play dead, negating what appeared to be a potential defensive score.

Huntley started in place of two injured Dolphins quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson. Rudolph came into the game after Will Levis left with a shoulder injury.