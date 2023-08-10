Mike Vrabel: We’ve decided on starting QB for Saturday, not sharing that info

A lot of teams have announced their plans at quarterback for their opening preseason game, but the Titans won’t be joining them.

Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Thursday that the team has made a decision about whether Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, or Will Levis will take the first offensive snap before being asked if Willis would be that quarterback. Vrabel said it’s “not a decision we’re gonna share.”

Willis is listed as the No. 2 quarterback behind Tannehill on the team’s depth chart. Levis, who was a second-round pick in April, is listed as the No. 3, which means the pecking order is the same as Vrabel said it was heading into training camp.

While we don’t know the identity of the starting quarterback, we do know that the Titans will have a different head coach than Vrabel. Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams will handle the head coaching duties against the Bears this Saturday.