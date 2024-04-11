Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz: Treylon Burks will get the opportunities he earns

Two years ago, the Titans traded star wide receiver A.J. Brown for the Eagles’ first-round draft pick, then used that pick on wide receiver Treylon Burks. To say the trade hasn’t worked out for the Titans would be an understatement.

Brown has shown himself to be one of the NFL’s elite wide receivers in Philadelphia, while Tennessee’s offense has slumped and Burks has been a major disappointment, totaling just 49 catches for 665 yards and one touchdown in his first two NFL seasons.

Now the Titans have a new coaching staff, and new offensive coordinator Nick Holz said that if Burks is going to be a major part of the offense in 2024, he’s going to have to earn it.

“Treylon’s potential is very high. First-round pick, we see all the talent. But he’s going to get what he earns,” Holz said. “He’s got a skill set that he’s a big guy and can run and make contested catches. If he can find a way to do that for us, that’d be a pretty big addition.”

Realistically, Burks is probably at best the Titans’ third receiver behind DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley. As a first-round draft pick Burks’ contract is guaranteed for the first four seasons, so he’s probably not going anywhere, but he’s going to have to impress Holz and new head coach Brian Callahan if he’s going to be a significant contributor in Tennessee this year.