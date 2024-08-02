 Skip navigation
Titans OL Nicholas Petit-Frere passes physical, removed from active/PUP

  
Published August 2, 2024 04:07 PM

Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere passed his physical Friday, allowing the team to remove him from the active/physically unable to perform list.

Petit-Frere can to return to practice.

He went on PUP before the start of training camp, missing the first five practices of camp while rehabbing a knee injury that required a medical procedure.

Petit-Frere, a third-round pick in 2022, enters the competition for the starting right tackle job.

In his first two NFL seasons, Petit-Frere appeared in 19 games, with 18 starts. A total of 17 of those starts came at right tackle, including 16 in 2022. Petit-Frere played only three games, with two starts, during a 2023 season when he dealt with a suspension and an injury.