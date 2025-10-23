 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251023.jpg
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_snf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251023.jpg
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_snf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans place cornerback L’Jarius Sneed on injured reserve

  
Published October 23, 2025 01:31 PM

Titans cornerback L’Jarius Sneed will miss at least the next four weeks.

Sneed was placed on injured reserve today, the team announced. Sneed suffered a quad injury, and by rule he can’t be active for at least four weeks after going on IR.

It’s the second consecutive season that Sneed has landed on IR with a quad injury; last year he played in only five games because of an injured quad. Sneed has started all seven games this season, but his tenure in Tennessee has been a major disappointment: Last year the Titans traded a third-round pick to the Chiefs for Sneed, and signed him to a four-year, $76 million contract. Even when healthy, Sneed hasn’t played at a level that would justify the commitment the team has made in him.

The Titans promoted linebacker Joe Bachie from the practice squad to take Sneed’s place on the 53-player roster. Bachie has played in 56 career games in his career, with seven starts.

The Titans also signed wide receiver Lance McCutcheon to the practice squad.