Titans place cornerback L’Jarius Sneed on injured reserve

Titans cornerback L’Jarius Sneed will miss at least the next four weeks.

Sneed was placed on injured reserve today, the team announced. Sneed suffered a quad injury, and by rule he can’t be active for at least four weeks after going on IR.

It’s the second consecutive season that Sneed has landed on IR with a quad injury; last year he played in only five games because of an injured quad. Sneed has started all seven games this season, but his tenure in Tennessee has been a major disappointment: Last year the Titans traded a third-round pick to the Chiefs for Sneed, and signed him to a four-year, $76 million contract. Even when healthy, Sneed hasn’t played at a level that would justify the commitment the team has made in him.

The Titans promoted linebacker Joe Bachie from the practice squad to take Sneed’s place on the 53-player roster. Bachie has played in 56 career games in his career, with seven starts.

The Titans also signed wide receiver Lance McCutcheon to the practice squad.