Titans place Hassan Haskins on IR

Running back Hassan Haskins won’t be part of the Titans rushing attack this season,

The Titans placed Haskins on injured reserve on Monday. Haskins has been sidelined by an undisclosed injury recently and will not be eligible to be activated during the regular season.

Haskins was a fourth-round pick in 2022. He ran 25 times for 93 yards and caught 11 passes for 57 yards while playing extensively on special teams as a rookie.

Haskins was arrested earlier this year and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation.

The Titans now have third-round pick Tyjae Spears and Julius Chestnut set to back up Derrick Henry.