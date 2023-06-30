Hassan Haskins charged with aggravated assault by strangulation

Titans running back Hassan Haskins faces an aggravated assault by strangulation charge after a violent argument with his girlfriend, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports.

According to police records obtained by Wayne Steen of ScoopNashville.com, Haskins became angry after his girlfriend “liked” another man’s Instagram photo on June 22. The couple argued, and when she didn’t stop throwing his shoes onto the floor, he reportedly pushed her to the ground, causing an injury to the back of her head.

She states that he then pulled her from the closest as she fought back, and Haskins tossed her onto the bed, where he strangled her with both hands for approximately 10-15 seconds. The couple continued fighting, exchanging slaps, before he threw her onto a dog crate and strangled her a second time, according to ScoopNashville.com.

She provided police with photos of bruises to her face, neck and shoulder.

On Thursday, the couple got into another violent argument after discussing an end to their relationship, according to ScoopNashville.com. Makiah Green accuses him of kicking through a door in their home, cocking a handgun and stating, “I hope you would,” after she threatened to slash his tires after ripping off a $5,000 chain from his neck.

Haskins told police that Green attacked him with a broom, strangled him from behind, threw his PS5 from upstairs and put a hole in the wall. He provided a video to police of her attacking him and showed them a red bump on his neck.

Haskins was jailed for the first incident and now is free on a $10,000 bond. Green was jailed for the second incident and charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault/strangulation and felony vandalism. She is free on a $7,500 bond.

Haskins, a fourth-round pick in 2022, played 15 games as a rookie and had 36 touches for 150 yards.