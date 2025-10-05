 Skip navigation
Titans pull off wild comeback for their first win of the season

  
Published October 5, 2025 07:33 PM

The Titans picked up their first win of the 2025 season in about as improbable a fashion as you could imagine.

Cardinals running back Emari Demercado broke loose for what looked like it would be a 72-yard touchdown that would put Arizona up 28-6 early in the fourth quarter, but Demercado let go of the ball before crossing into the end zone and the ball went for a Titans touchback instead.

After cutting the deficit to 21-12 on the ensuing drive, Titans quarterback Cam Ward had a pass tipped at the line and picked off by safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson. Taylor-Demerson stumbled and fell after controlling the ball and he fumbled it into his own end zone, which is where Titans wide receiver Tyler Lockett fell on it for a touchdown that cut the Cardinals’ lead to two points with 4:39 left to play.

The Cardinals punted after the two-minute warning and Ward went 6-of-7 to move the team into position for a 29-yard Joey Slye field goal. Slye got it through the uprights as time expired in a wild 22-21 Titans win.

With the Titans on the board, the Jets are now the only winless team left in the league.

Ward was 6-of-15 for 58 yards in the first half of the game, but went 15-of-24 for 207 yards in the second half. He had a couple of big connections with Calvin Ridley, who finished with five catches for 131 yards, and did not get sacked in the second half. That kind of production is a welcome change after Ward felt all kinds of pressure through the first four weeks and keeping the pocket cleaner will be a good way for the team to build on this win.

The Cardinals also lost a fumble in the third quarter when a miscommunication between quarterback Kyler Murray and center Hjalte Froholdt led to a snap bouncing off of Murray’s helmet on a play from the Tennessee 20-yard line. They punted on their six non-turnover possessions after moving ahead 21-3 in the second quarter of the game and that offensive slowdown played a role in one of the biggest collapses we’ve seen so far this season.

They will try to pick up the pieces ahead of a trip to Indianapolis to face the Colts next Sunday. The Titans will head to Vegas for a date with a Raiders team on a four-game losing streak.