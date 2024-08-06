Titans put Saahdiq Charles on reserve/retired list

The Titans are going to need a new starter at right guard.

Saahdiq Charles was listed at that spot when the team released its initial depth chart on Monday, but he is no longer an option in Nashville. The Titans placed Charles on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday.

Charles had missed practices recently due to what head coach Brian Callahan called personal reasons and the Titans said he then informed them of his plans to retire.

The Titans signed Charles as a free agent this offseason. He started 18 of the 35 games he played for Washington over the last four seasons.

Dillon Radunz was listed as the second-team right guard on the team’s depth chart. Daniel Brunskill started at right guard last year and is currently listed as the team’s backup center.