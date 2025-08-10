 Skip navigation
Titans RB Tyjae Spears carted to the training room with a lower leg injury

  
Published August 9, 2025 09:23 PM

Titans running back Tyjae Spears was carted to the training room on Saturday night.

Titans radio reports Spears has an injury to his lower right leg.

Spears caught a pass from Brandon Allen and took it 13 yards before safety Rashad Wisdom tackled him. Spears limped to the sideline, where the team’s medical team tended to him before calling for a cart.

Spears had three carries for minus-1 yard and caught the one pass for 13 yards.

He is Tony Pollard’s backup and had 114 touches for 536 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games in 2024.