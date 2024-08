The Titans have moved on from nine players as all clubs reduce their rosters this week.

Tennessee announced the team has waived offensive tackle Brian Dooley, defensive back Tay Gowan, linebacker Mikel Jones, linebacker Thomas Rush, receiver Sam Schnee, tight end Steven Stilianos, and punter Ty Zentner.

Linebacker JoJo Domann and receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison were both waived with an injury designation.

Teams must be down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.