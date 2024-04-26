Titans select Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat at No. 38 overall

T’Vondre Sweat’s recent arrest did not affect his draft status.

The Titans drafted the Texas defensive tackle, who was projected as a second-day pick, with the 38th overall choice.

The first six picks of the second round have seen three receivers and three defensive tackles selected. Sweat follows Clemson’s Ruke Orhorhoro (35th overall to the Falcons) and Illinois’ Johnny Newton (36th overall to the Commanders) at the position on Friday night.

Sweat’s former teammate in the interior of the defensive line, Byron Murphy II, went to the Seahawks with the 16th overall pick on Thursday night.

Sweat was arrested for driving while intoxicated April 7. A police affidavit indicates Sweat’s blood-alcohol concentration was 0.105 percent, more than 25 percent over the legal limit, after a two-car wreck.