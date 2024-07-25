 Skip navigation
Titans sign former Broncos first-round pick Shane Ray

  
Shane Ray, an outside linebacker who was selected by the Broncos in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft but hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2018, is getting another chance with the Titans.

The Titans signed Ray and he is on the practice field in training camp today.

Ray’s career has been a long, strange trip: As a first-round rookie, he was a solid if unspectacular contributor who helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50. In his second season he had eight sacks and looked like he was emerging as the kind of player the Broncos thought he would be when they traded up to draft him.

But after that Ray’s career collapsed, he managed just two more sacks in his final two seasons with the Broncos, and his last NFL game was almost six years ago.

Ray also spent some time in the training camps in Baltimore and Buffalo but didn’t make it on either team’s regular-season roster. He played two years with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

Ray faces an uphill battle to make the Titans’ roster, but at the age of 31 he’s not giving up on his NFL career yet.