Titans sign Jordan Mims, waive running back Tyrion Davis-Price

The Titans have made a pair of moves at running back on Thursday.

Tennessee announced the club has signed Jordan Mims and waived running back Tyrion Davis-Price.

Mims, 26, appeared in 11 games for New Orleans last season. He recorded 70 yards on 20 carries and caught 12 passes for 71 yards. He was on the field for 105 offensive snaps and 49 special teams snaps.

Davis-Price, 24, had joined Tennessee in June. He has appeared in eight games for the 49ers and Eagles since entering the league as a third-round pick with San Francisco in 2022. He’s rushed for 127 yards on 43 carries in his career.

Tennessee’s rookies and veterans are set to report to training camp on July 22.