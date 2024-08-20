 Skip navigation
Titans sign LB Mikel Jones, put LB Garret Wallow on IR

  
Published August 20, 2024 04:09 PM

The Titans made a pair of roster moves involving linebackers on Tuesday.

They announced the signing of Mikel Jones to the 90-man roster. He’ll fill the spot vacated by Garret Wallow being placed on injured reserve.

Jones went undrafted out of Syracuse last year and signed with the Chargers. He failed to make the cut to 53 players and moved on to the Cowboys practice squad before joining the D.C. Defenders for the UFL’s 2024 season.

Wallow played in three games for the Titans last season and made six tackles. He was a 2021 fifth-round pick of the Texans and played 32 games for them before moving on to Tennessee.