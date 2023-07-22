Titans sign second-round pick Will Levis

Tennessee’s quarterback of the future is officially under contract.

The Titans have signed second-round pick Will Levis to his four-year, rookie deal, the team announced on Saturday.

Tennessee traded up to select Levis at No. 33 overall on the second night of the draft. After starting his college career at Penn State, Levis started at Kentucky for two seasons. He completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,826 yards with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2021 and then completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,406 yards with 19 TDs and 10 picks in 2022.

With Ryan Tannehill still on the team, Levis is not expected to begin the season as the starting quarterback.

Tennessee also has 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis on the roster.

All six of the Titans 2023 draft picks are now under contract.