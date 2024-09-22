 Skip navigation
Titans sticking with Will Levis as their starter

  
Published September 22, 2024 06:21 PM

Packers quarterback Malik Willis said that he didn’t view Sunday’s trip to Nashville as a revenge game, but the former Titan was likely feeling pretty good about the way things played out.

Willis ran for 73 yards and a touchdown while going 13-of-19 for 202 yards and a touchdown in a 30-14 Packers romp. The quarterback that the Titans took in the second round last year and installed above Willis on the depth chart did not have such a good day.

Will Levis threw two interceptions and lost a fumble as the Titans fell to 0-3 on the year. He now has seven turnovers on the season, but head coach Brian Callahan said after the game that he is not considering a change at quarterback for the team’s Week Four game against the Dolphins.

“We have to play better around him,” Callahan said, via Nick Gray of the Tennessean. “Again, I’m not going to overreact to an interception. Those things happen. Guys throw picks. We just can’t give it to the other team. We keep giving up points the other way. It’s hard to overcome.”

Sunday’s loss was a total system failure for Tennessee, but the first two weeks hinged on turnovers caused by terrible Levis decisions. Those are also hard for a team to overcome and the Titans haven’t shown any sign of being good enough to do so.