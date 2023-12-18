Titans T Dillon Radunz: We have to be way better for Will Levis

Titans quarterback Will Levis said he was feeling OK after Sunday’s overtime loss to the Texans and that came as a surprise to anyone who saw him get folded in half by Texans pass rushers on Tennessee’s final offensive play of the game.

Levis was sacked seven times over the course of the game, so that wasn’t the only time that anyone had to check to make sure he was still feeling well enough to play. He’s been sacked 27 times in eight starts and that rate of pressure is something that right tackle Dillon Radunz knows the team has to improve on in future games.

“It’s probably one of the worst feelings in the world playing this sport,” Radunz said, via the team’s website. “The guy you protect, the guy you are supposed to be holding up, he’s supposed to have trust in us. We have to be way better for Will.”

At 5-9, the Titans are looking for 2024 and beyond and two of the biggest pieces of that work will be making sure that Levis is the right quarterback for the future and that they’re capable of keeping him upright long enough to find out.