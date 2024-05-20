 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftbreakthrough_240520.jpg
PFT Draft: Who needs to break through this season?
nbc_pft_otto_240520.jpg
Honoring the legacy of Jim Otto
nbc_pft_fanaticsmarvinharrison_240520.jpg
Fanatics sues Harrison Jr. for breach of contract

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftbreakthrough_240520.jpg
PFT Draft: Who needs to break through this season?
nbc_pft_otto_240520.jpg
Honoring the legacy of Jim Otto
nbc_pft_fanaticsmarvinharrison_240520.jpg
Fanatics sues Harrison Jr. for breach of contract

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans targeting February 2027 for new stadium completion

  
Published May 20, 2024 12:40 PM

The next home of the Titans has long been expected to be ready for the 2027 season, but it now has a more firm timeline.

Via Turron Davenport of ESPN, the Titans are targeting Feb. 27, 2027 or sooner for the new Nissan Stadium to be completed.

“We’ve already hit the ground running,” said Reggie Polk of Polk and Associates Construction, one of the construction companies involved in the project, via Davenport. “We have a lot of great trade partners that have already mobilized and they’re getting started. If you’ve been by the new stadium, you’ll see that we are already demoing out the existing parking lot and we’re having meetings all day every day to make sure that our teams logistically are coordinating well. And we’re communicating that message back to the Titans.

“But progress is rolling. We already have our end date in mind. And we’re still working through some design elements, but we just have such a great team there and everything’s going really well.”

The organization is rolling out a preview center with a detailed 6x8 model of the stadium that will help drive season-ticket sales. Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website, Titans vice president of ticket sales Jim Rice noted on Monday that 40 percent of all PSLs will be priced under $3,500.

Tennessee will continue to play in the current Nissan Stadium through the 2026 season.