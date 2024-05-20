Titans targeting February 2027 for new stadium completion

The next home of the Titans has long been expected to be ready for the 2027 season, but it now has a more firm timeline.

Via Turron Davenport of ESPN, the Titans are targeting Feb. 27, 2027 or sooner for the new Nissan Stadium to be completed.

“We’ve already hit the ground running,” said Reggie Polk of Polk and Associates Construction, one of the construction companies involved in the project, via Davenport. “We have a lot of great trade partners that have already mobilized and they’re getting started. If you’ve been by the new stadium, you’ll see that we are already demoing out the existing parking lot and we’re having meetings all day every day to make sure that our teams logistically are coordinating well. And we’re communicating that message back to the Titans.

“But progress is rolling. We already have our end date in mind. And we’re still working through some design elements, but we just have such a great team there and everything’s going really well.”

The organization is rolling out a preview center with a detailed 6x8 model of the stadium that will help drive season-ticket sales. Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website, Titans vice president of ticket sales Jim Rice noted on Monday that 40 percent of all PSLs will be priced under $3,500.

Tennessee will continue to play in the current Nissan Stadium through the 2026 season.