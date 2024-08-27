Titans to waive 2021 first-round pick Caleb Farley

Caleb Farley will be on the move.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Titans have elected to waive Farley, the team’s No. 22 overall pick of the 2021 draft.

Farley, 25, has barely been able to get on the field since he was drafted, playing in just 12 games with two starts. He began his career with back issues and suffered a torn ACL as a rookie. He then had more back issues that caused him to miss time in 2022 and all of last season.

The Titans declined his fifth-year option in the spring.

In his 12 appearances, Farley has recorded 14 total tackles with one pass defensed.

