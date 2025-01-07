Titans will “explore every avenue” at quarterback this offseason

The Titans split quarterbacking duties between Will Levis and Mason Rudolph in a Week 18 loss to the Texans that gave them the first overall pick in this year’s draft, so it feels like the need they’ll look to fill with that selection is an obvious one.

Head coach Brian Callahan didn’t paint himself into any corners during a Monday press conference, but he also didn’t work to hard to suggest that the team is going to be rolling into next season with Levis as the starter. Rudolph and Trevor Siemian are out of contract and Callahan said that leaves them with multiple paths to follow as they work to find the right player or players at the position.

“We’re in position to potentially draft a quarterback,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “We’re in position to, with the cap stability and flexibility we have, to potentially sign a veteran quarterback. And, so, we’re going to explore every avenue to do that. There’s a lot of ways you can do this process and we’ll unturn every stone to find out what the best one is for us. There’s a lot of work to be done between now and those decision-making times. But yeah, I think it’s very clear that that’s a position that we have to do our due diligence on and our work on both in free agency and into the draft.”

There’s no surefire quarterback to go first overall this year, so the Titans will have to do a bit more of that due diligence than some of their peers have done in the past. Their 2024 moves and results don’t inspire much confidence that they’ll nail the decision, but it would be a good way to start moving the franchise forward.