 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_commandersvbucsv2_250108.jpg
Commanders vs. Buccaneers has plenty of intrigue
nbc_csu_draftkings_250108.jpg
Who will lead Wild Card Weekend in passing yards?
steelers_ravens.jpg
Steelers must take ‘tactical risks’ against Ravens

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_commandersvbucsv2_250108.jpg
Commanders vs. Buccaneers has plenty of intrigue
nbc_csu_draftkings_250108.jpg
Who will lead Wild Card Weekend in passing yards?
steelers_ravens.jpg
Steelers must take ‘tactical risks’ against Ravens

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans will “explore every avenue” at quarterback this offseason

  
Published January 7, 2025 05:59 AM

The Titans split quarterbacking duties between Will Levis and Mason Rudolph in a Week 18 loss to the Texans that gave them the first overall pick in this year’s draft, so it feels like the need they’ll look to fill with that selection is an obvious one.

Head coach Brian Callahan didn’t paint himself into any corners during a Monday press conference, but he also didn’t work to hard to suggest that the team is going to be rolling into next season with Levis as the starter. Rudolph and Trevor Siemian are out of contract and Callahan said that leaves them with multiple paths to follow as they work to find the right player or players at the position.

“We’re in position to potentially draft a quarterback,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “We’re in position to, with the cap stability and flexibility we have, to potentially sign a veteran quarterback. And, so, we’re going to explore every avenue to do that. There’s a lot of ways you can do this process and we’ll unturn every stone to find out what the best one is for us. There’s a lot of work to be done between now and those decision-making times. But yeah, I think it’s very clear that that’s a position that we have to do our due diligence on and our work on both in free agency and into the draft.”

There’s no surefire quarterback to go first overall this year, so the Titans will have to do a bit more of that due diligence than some of their peers have done in the past. Their 2024 moves and results don’t inspire much confidence that they’ll nail the decision, but it would be a good way to start moving the franchise forward.