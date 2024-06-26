Titans will host open practice at Nissan Stadium on July 27

The Titans have not yet revealed their full public training camp schedule but they did announce one opportunity for fans to see the club this summer.

Tennessee will host an open practice at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 27 as part of Back Together Weekend.

Practice is free to attend, but fans will need to register for a free ticket on the Titans’ website. Gates will open at 10 a.m. for the 11 a.m. practice.

Nissan Stadium will also have discounted concessions for the practice.

The Titans will announce their full schedule for training camp practices at their facility at a later date.