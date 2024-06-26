 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mailbag_240624.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Watson win CPOY?
nbc_pft_edelmanonrodgers_240624.jpg
Edelman: Rodgers skipping minicamp a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_firstqb60mil_240624.jpg
Florio: Prescott likely will be first QB to $60M

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Titans will host open practice at Nissan Stadium on July 27

  
Published June 26, 2024 03:10 PM

The Titans have not yet revealed their full public training camp schedule but they did announce one opportunity for fans to see the club this summer.

Tennessee will host an open practice at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 27 as part of Back Together Weekend.

Practice is free to attend, but fans will need to register for a free ticket on the Titans’ website. Gates will open at 10 a.m. for the 11 a.m. practice.

Nissan Stadium will also have discounted concessions for the practice.

The Titans will announce their full schedule for training camp practices at their facility at a later date.