Todd Bowles: Baker Mayfield and I have more in common than you think, he shows it more

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles has a reputation for being reserved, and Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has a reputation for being brash, but Bowles says the two of them are actually a lot alike.

Bowles said on the Pewter Report Podcast that he and Mayfield have similar approaches to the game, it’s just that Bowles keeps his feelings closer to the vest.

“Baker is probably — if I was an outward personality, Baker would be the guy I probably would be,” Bowles said. “We have more in common than you really think, he just shows it a little more.”

Bowles cited as an example the game last year when Mayfield mimicked the celebration of Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito. Bowles said he wouldn’t have done that outwardly, but he has the same competitive spirit that makes Mayfield want to troll the other team’s quarterback.

“I probably wouldn’t have done the Tommy DeVito, but at the same time I could think it and he does what I think. We’re kind of interconnected in that way. We’re kind of just fraternal twins,” Bowles said.

They’re twins who have had success together, winning the NFC South both years they’ve been together in Tampa Bay. That kind of success makes it easy for two outwardly different people to find common ground.