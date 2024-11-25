Baker Mayfield trolls Tommy DeVito by mimicking his celebratory touchdown dance

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield might have been mocking Tommy DeVito. He might have been honoring the Giants quarterback, as Mayfield said.

It was hard to tell by Mayfield’s postgame comments.

After Mayfield hurdled Giants corner Cor’Dale Flott and scored on a 10-yard run late in the first half, he celebrated with a “Double Tommy.” DeVito, who is Italian, used his signature hand gesture last season, raising both hands and pinching his fingers together, as he quickly became a Giants fan favorite.

“It was a tribute. A tribute to Tommy,” Mayfield said with a straight face, via Jeanna Laine of ESPN. “He’s a good dude.”

Mayfield insists it was not planned.

“Most of the time, I don’t know what I’m going to do so . . . spontaneous stuff. New York fans love Tommy here, so give ‘em something they like,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield said he met DeVito at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas in February.

“He had his chain blinged out, swag walking through the casino. It was awesome,” Mayfield said. “It was like a movie scene, honestly. He’s got that swag, man.”

DeVito was unaware of Mayfield’s celebration until after the game, but he said he did not take offense.

“They were having a good game. They celebrated,” DeVito said. “It is what it is. Kind of happened last year. It’s going to happen, I guess.”