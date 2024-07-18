 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Todd Bowles hasn’t talked to Randy Gregory, who skipped the mandatory minicamp

  
Published July 17, 2024 10:38 PM

Buccaneers edge rusher Randy Gregory skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp, drawing more than $100,000 in fines.

Coach Todd Bowles said last month that the team would “deal with” Gregory’s absence. But Bowles has not talked to Gregory since and does not know whether Gregory will show up for training camp.

“We have not had any conversations,” Bowles told JC Allen of BucsGameday. “I expect him to be here, but we’ll see.”

Gregory signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent in April after splitting last season between the Broncos and 49ers. He is currently suing the NFL and the Broncos for $532,500 in fines incurred for taking medication containing THC for disabilities.

Gregory, 31, has played only 72 games since the Cowboys made him a second-round pick in 2015. He served four suspensions for multiple violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, but Gregory has sought help to deal with his addiction and his social anxiety disorder.

The NFL no longer suspends players who test positive for marijuana, but it remains among the league’s banned substances subject to fines.