Todd Bowles hasn’t talked to Randy Gregory, who skipped the mandatory minicamp

Buccaneers edge rusher Randy Gregory skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp, drawing more than $100,000 in fines.

Coach Todd Bowles said last month that the team would “deal with” Gregory’s absence. But Bowles has not talked to Gregory since and does not know whether Gregory will show up for training camp.

“We have not had any conversations,” Bowles told JC Allen of BucsGameday. “I expect him to be here, but we’ll see.”

Gregory signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent in April after splitting last season between the Broncos and 49ers. He is currently suing the NFL and the Broncos for $532,500 in fines incurred for taking medication containing THC for disabilities.

Gregory, 31, has played only 72 games since the Cowboys made him a second-round pick in 2015. He served four suspensions for multiple violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, but Gregory has sought help to deal with his addiction and his social anxiety disorder.

The NFL no longer suspends players who test positive for marijuana, but it remains among the league’s banned substances subject to fines.