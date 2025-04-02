Todd Bowles hopes Chris Godwin is ready for Week 1

The answer to one big question about wide receiver Chris Godwin’s offseason came last month when the Buccaneers re-signed him to a three-year contract ahead of free agency.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles touched on the other big question during his media session at the league meetings on Tuesday. Godwin dislocated his ankle in midseason and missed the rest of the year, which makes his recovery something to watch as the Bucs move toward the 2025 season.

Bowles said on Tuesday that it remains to be seen when Godwin will be ready to go.

“I’m hoping he’s on the field, Week 1,” Bowles said, via a transcript from the team. “I’ll have more to know about that as the month goes on, see how he’s healing and getting running and practicing and everything else, but my hope is for him to be on the field Week 1.”

There will be plenty of time to update Godwin’s status before the Bucs hit the field and they’ll be hoping that everything lines up for him to be in the lineup right away.