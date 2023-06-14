 Skip navigation
Todd Bowles on Shaquil Barrett being at minicamp: I’m sure it’s not easy, but we’re behind him

  
Published June 14, 2023 02:33 AM
Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett isn’t working on the field at the team’s minicamp this week because he’s still coming back from a torn Achilles, but his presence in meetings and at the facility is meaningful to head coach Todd Bowles.

Barrett and his family suffered a terrible loss in late April when his two-year-old daughter Arrayah drowned in the swimming pool at the family’s home in Tampa. Barrett is back with the team this week and Bowles said the entire organization is supporting him as he moves forward with the team.

“That’s a testament to him ,” Bowles said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Shaq is one of the mentally-toughest character guys I know. To have him out here and trying to get ready, I’m sure it’s not easy. But he’s handling it and we’re behind him.”

Barrett is in his fifth season with the Buccaneers and the support from his team will likely be important as Barrett continues to recover on all fronts in the coming weeks and months.